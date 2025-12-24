Pat Finn cause of death: What happened to ‘The Middle’ actor? Details on his cancer battle

Pat Finn, actor and comedian best known for playing Bill Norwood in the US TV comedy 'The Middle' and Joe Mayor in the Season 9 episode in Seinfeld- 'The Reverse People,' has died. A representative of Finn confirmed the actor's cause of death, saying he died after a battle with bladder cancer. Pat Finn was 60. Actor Pat Finn, with his wife, Donna Finn.(Pat Finn/ Instagram)

“It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn,” Finn's representative told the New York Post. “In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word.”

The actor is survived by his wife Donna Finn. Pat and Donna Finn married in 1990, and they have three children: daughters Cassidy and Caitlin and son, Ryan.

The comedy circle in the US shared tributes to Finn, with the most prominent names being, comedians Brian Stack and Jeff Dye. Dye, especially, wrote a heart-wrenching tribute his Finn, his "friend."

“I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass," Dye wrote. "But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend.”

“One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”

What We Know About Pat Finn's Cancer Battle

Pat Finn’s cancer battle was not widely known to the public before news of his death, despite the actor battling the disease since for the last three years. Reports on his passing describe his illness as a private or “secret” battle that was largely kept out of the public eye until the death announcement.

As confirmed by his representatives in the death announcement, Finn was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. He initially went into remission, but the cancer returned and spread (metastasized), as per his representative's statement.

His condition seems to have deteriorated over the past few days. Then, on Monday, December 22, Finn died surrounded by his family at his home in Los Angeles.