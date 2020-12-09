e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 10-day-old injured baby elephant rescued from Assam village

10-day-old injured baby elephant rescued from Assam village

The baby elephant had been left behind by its herd and was trapped in a mud puddle.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Nagaon, Assam
A 10-day-old injured elephant calf was rescued from the Udmari village in Assam.
A 10-day-old injured elephant calf was rescued from the Udmari village in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to animal rescuer, Binod Dulu Bora, the baby elephant had been left behind by its herd and was trapped in a mud puddle from which it was unable to extricate itself due to an injury in its leg.

“Around 7 am, I received a call from the forest ranger with information about a calf that had strayed away from its herd. We immediately reached the spot and found it covered in mud. The mother attempted several times to take her offspring along but could not as the calf had a leg injury,” Bora said on Tuesday.

He further added the calf had been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga to help it recover.

