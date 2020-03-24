10 tweets that prove pets make the worst co-workers

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:58 IST

At a time when several businesses have moved their employees from corporate desks to domestic couches, many are working from small spaces and struggling to adapt to this new norm. And it isn’t easy, especially, when you have to work with the worst co-workers waiting to distract you with their cuteness. Yes, we’re talking about the pets.

The Internet is a treasure trove for such videos that prove how pets make the worst co-workers in a Work From Home scenario. We’ve collected some awesome stories of fur babies who are, with absolute diligence, performing their work duties to the fullest by pestering their humans. So what if the humans’ work suffers?

Here’s one such co-worker that this Twitter user is working with. All he does is walk up to their desk and stare. On top of that, he even pats on their leg until they reciprocate the gesture. Damn that cutie!

This is my coworker. He keeps walking up to my desk and staring at me. Then he pats me on the leg until I pet him. I'm thinking it might be time to call HR. He's creepy. #coworker #MondayMood #petme #WorkFromHome #annoying #dude #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/phxpYdSAgV — Boz (@oddboz) March 23, 2020

While some pets are textbook examples of perfect “colleagues” that’s certainly not the case for this person. Here’s what her co-worker insists on doing when she tries to get some work done:

All these people tweeting pictures of their pets being lovely, whilst they work from home. Meanwhile... pic.twitter.com/NF9HfKq14S — Collette Jayne Brown (@CS_Collette) March 18, 2020

Here’s someone who – quite sarcastically – informed that she loves working from home because her pets “never fight”. Well, if you’re missing some workplace drama then this is a video you shouldn’t miss:

I love being work from home. My pets are so quiet and never fight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qXfIry3jYZ — Sarah Schuler (@sschuler95) March 21, 2020

What happens when someone’s pet rabbit is in charge of checking the copies of the students? Why of course, the furry ball eats it.

As we prepare to work from home, the ⁦@MercedUHSD⁩ Aguilar family has recruited our pet rabbit (Marshmallow) to help sort student work. It’s time to get creative and innovative to serve our students from home. ⁦@CALSAfamilia⁩ #muhsd pic.twitter.com/LVLZBh1NLV — Constantino Aguilar, EdD (@caguilarmuhsd) March 21, 2020

What happens when you have more than one co-worker?

When you work from home and have too many pets pic.twitter.com/ZgJRuwcrKi — Oh Fally Of Plenty (@FalynnK) March 7, 2020

Here’s someone who has to take extra load while working from home because their co-workers want them to act as the “pet butler” too:

I underestimated how much work- from-home time would be spent being a pet butler. #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/lUsLhWCjc4 — Anne Russell (@RosedaleAnnie) March 20, 2020

For a change, here’s someone who is using the distraction to their own advantage. They even have tips to share:

Work From Home tips for Normal Human Beings #3:



- Don't be afraid to let your pets take a shift doing remote work

- On the internet nobody knows if you're a Normal Human Being or Secretly A Cat

- Secretly a Beautiful Bigcheek Boi

- Your boss can't prove shit pic.twitter.com/v8wsDZI4Tp — Alex Naka (@gottapatchemall) March 20, 2020

“Oh, are you trying to work from home” what do you do when your pet “asks” you this very essential question? You give up everything and pet them – just like this Twitter user:

"Oh, are you trying to work from home? PET MEEEE" pic.twitter.com/0sW6UEnQn0 — You Forget Smoking Lamp! (@DoughtnutWhole) March 23, 2020

“How do people with pets work productively from home?” They don’t:

How do people with pets work productively from home pic.twitter.com/WTB1WGTa6Y — ꜱɴᴏᴡʏ ʟᴏꜱᴛ ❄ (@lostf97) March 23, 2020

When your co-worker demands “equal wage” because they’re doing all the hard work – cuddling and being cute:

The only thing we have to say to people working from home with their pets is:

via GIPHY

Are you working with your adorably annoying co-workers too?