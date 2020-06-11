e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 60-year-old woman prepares stuffed olives while undergoing a brain surgery

60-year-old woman prepares stuffed olives while undergoing a brain surgery

The neurosurgeon who operated on the woman at Ancona’s Riuniti hospital said that the procedure “went very well”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The woman prepared 90 Ascoli olives within one hour (representational image).
The woman prepared 90 Ascoli olives within one hour (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

News of patients singing or playing musical instruments during brain surgery is not entirely unheard of. However, in an incredible moment, a 60-year-old woman ended up preparing stuffed olives while undergoing surgery aimed to remove a tumour from her brain.

In the space of about an hour, the patient prepared 90 Ascoli olives, reports the BBC. This method was applied as the doctors operated on her temporal lobe which controls language and complex movements of the right part of the body. The woman’s behaviour during the surgery helped the surgeons to calibrate their work.

The neurosurgeon who operated on the woman at Ancona’s Riuniti hospital said that the procedure “went very well”.

This unusual news soon made its way onto Twitter and one user of the micro-blogging site even shared an image. It shows the woman preparing the olives while doctors operate on her brain.

Translated from Italian, the post’s caption details the news of the surgery:

People tweeted varied comments on the post with several expressing their amazement and surprise. A few also took this opportunity to reply with a touch of wit.

“She’s a master chef,” reads a translated comment on the post. “Seems like a scene from Grey’s Anatomy,” reads another where the Twitter user used a reference of a popular drama series by the same name. “She is the Queen,” says a reply by another user of the micro-blogging site.

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In