e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet after Twitter briefly blocked company’s account

Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet after Twitter briefly blocked company’s account

The company’s Twitter handle shared an image of the iconic Amul girl engaged in a confrontation with a red dragon.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Amul’s pinned post.
The image shows Amul’s pinned post. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Amul’s Twitter account was briefly blocked after the company shared a carton which called for a boycott of Chinese products. Now, after the handle was restored, the company has pinned the tweet on their profile so that this is the first tweet anyone visiting the company’s Twitter profile will see.

The handle shared an image of the iconic Amul girl engaged in a confrontation with a red dragon. In the image, the logo of a popular Chinese video sharing platform is also visible from behind the dragon. The caption, “Exit the dragon”, is boldly written on the top of the image, while the words “Amul, made in India” can be seen on the bottom right corner.

The company shared the image with a caption saying, “About the boycott of Chinese products...”

The image shows the pinned tweet on Amul’s profile.
The image shows the pinned tweet on Amul’s profile. ( Twitter/@Amul_Coop )

“When our advertising agency shared this ad on the night of June 4, they learnt through a forward that our Twitter account was blocked,” Managing Director R S Sodhi of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of Amul, told PTI. “When we requested Twitter for re-activation, the account was restored,” he added.

Twitter is yet to respond why they blocked the account.

tags
top news
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
LIVE: Russia reports nearly 9,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Russia reports nearly 9,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal
‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures
This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In