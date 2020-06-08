e-paper
An owl flew into this family’s home. They’re giving it shelter until it decides to leave

The owl swooped in when it was being chased by some crows.

Jun 08, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The owl first sat on the floor but eventually made itself comfortable on a cabinet.
The owl first sat on the floor but eventually made itself comfortable on a cabinet. (Twitter/@rspathania)
         

It’s not very often that you have unexpected guests like these come into your home announced. But this family’s attitude towards this surprise guest is quiet sweet to say the least. A tweet shared on the micro-blogging site shows this visitor who has made the family’s home its own - at least till it’s ready to leave.

Twitter user Brig R S Pathania has been tweeting updates about an owl that flew into his home. “A barn owl being chased by crows flew into our kitchen over wife’s head as she stood at the door,” he tweeted, adding that his wife quickly shut the door to protect that scared bird. The family then proceeded to ask a few people for advice on the situation who suggested they let the owl be in their home until its ready to leave by itself.

In another tweet, he mentions how the owl first sat on the floor but eventually made itself comfortable on a cabinet. He also shared pictures of the owl.

The tweets quickly began to collect a ton of responses from Twitter users.

“That’s such a beauty,” commented an individual. “Best is not to scare the bird. Let it be on its own for a while. Keep some water and go away from its sight. Call Wildlife SOS if it is injured or not able to move. Or take it to vet if possible,” suggested another. “Very kind of you to protect it. It looks so comfortable perched on the cabinet! Bless the little heart! It may jus fly out on its own after sunset,” posted a third.

Someone asked if the owl is harmless. “Completely,” came the reply.

The pictures were promptly followed up with a video of the bird looking curious when it was offered some water.

While some thought the owl looked adorable, some found it scary.

“Wow! Magnificent bird. He seems to be in full exploratory mode,” commented a Twitter user. “That face rotation is scary,” wrote another.

How would you react if you found an owl or another bird taking shelter in your home?

