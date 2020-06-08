An owl flew into this family’s home. They’re giving it shelter until it decides to leave

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:55 IST

It’s not very often that you have unexpected guests like these come into your home announced. But this family’s attitude towards this surprise guest is quiet sweet to say the least. A tweet shared on the micro-blogging site shows this visitor who has made the family’s home its own - at least till it’s ready to leave.

Twitter user Brig R S Pathania has been tweeting updates about an owl that flew into his home. “A barn owl being chased by crows flew into our kitchen over wife’s head as she stood at the door,” he tweeted, adding that his wife quickly shut the door to protect that scared bird. The family then proceeded to ask a few people for advice on the situation who suggested they let the owl be in their home until its ready to leave by itself.

In another tweet, he mentions how the owl first sat on the floor but eventually made itself comfortable on a cabinet. He also shared pictures of the owl.

Morning excitement.

A barn owl being chased by crows flew into our kitchen over wife's head as she stood at the door. She quickly shut the door to protect it. Spoke to bird enthusiast friends. They advised to let it be there till late evening and then let it out. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZFrMBXoYVW — Brig R S Pathania, Veteran. (@rspathania) June 8, 2020

It initially sat in a corner on the floor. Then flew up to the cabinet, where it has tucked itself into a corner and is now fast asleep. 🦉

Any advise any experts?



One told us that barn owl is "vahan" of Lakshmiji. So if her vahan is here can Lakshmiji be far behind? 🕉 🙏🏽 😊 — Brig R S Pathania, Veteran. (@rspathania) June 8, 2020

The tweets quickly began to collect a ton of responses from Twitter users.

“That’s such a beauty,” commented an individual. “Best is not to scare the bird. Let it be on its own for a while. Keep some water and go away from its sight. Call Wildlife SOS if it is injured or not able to move. Or take it to vet if possible,” suggested another. “Very kind of you to protect it. It looks so comfortable perched on the cabinet! Bless the little heart! It may jus fly out on its own after sunset,” posted a third.

Someone asked if the owl is harmless. “Completely,” came the reply.

The pictures were promptly followed up with a video of the bird looking curious when it was offered some water.

Here is the latest on the cutie. Wife kept a bowl of water and he got all curious. So she decided to film him. When she waved her hand see the reaction. 😂 Isn't he the cutest?😍 pic.twitter.com/SFD4EtKidW — Brig R S Pathania, Veteran. (@rspathania) June 8, 2020

While some thought the owl looked adorable, some found it scary.

“Wow! Magnificent bird. He seems to be in full exploratory mode,” commented a Twitter user. “That face rotation is scary,” wrote another.

How would you react if you found an owl or another bird taking shelter in your home?

