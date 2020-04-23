Anand Mahindra has a special video for ‘baby-boomers’, it’s an ocean of nostalgia
The video shared by Anand Mahindra shows a collection of things from the ‘90s like games, food items, and activities that all the ‘baby-boomers’ can relate to.it-s-viral Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:39 IST
Have you ever taken a walk down memory lane reminiscing all those golden days you wish would come back? Looks like you’re not the only one. A clip shared by Anand Mahindra is the perfect thing that may evoke some “heavy-duty nostalgia” in you, or that’s what the business tycoon suggested.
Posted on Twitter, the video shows a collection of things from the ‘90s like games, food items, and activities that all the ‘baby-boomers’ can relate to. With the soulful song ‘Aanewala Pal Jaanewala Hai’ playing in the background, the video is a collection of images of various things from cordless phone to kulfis to completely frozen top shelf of a refrigerator.
The clip also gives glimpses of activities which may be completely unknown to the millenials like mending a cassette with a pencil, listening to the radio all day long just to record your favourite song and many others.
“To fellow baby-boomers out there. Some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days,” reads the caption.
We only mentioned a few of the things, check out the video for the promised ‘heavy-duty’ nostalgia by Mahindra:
Posted five hours ago, the video has already garnered over 74,400 views and a beeline of nostalgic netizens. Here’s how they shared their moments of nostalgia.
Probably Bryan Adams was right when he sang ‘Those were the best days of my life’. Though we can’t go back, we surely can crack a joke or two and give in to the nostalgia, which stories from that time evoke.