Anand Mahindra has a special video for ‘baby-boomers’, it’s an ocean of nostalgia

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:39 IST

Have you ever taken a walk down memory lane reminiscing all those golden days you wish would come back? Looks like you’re not the only one. A clip shared by Anand Mahindra is the perfect thing that may evoke some “heavy-duty nostalgia” in you, or that’s what the business tycoon suggested.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows a collection of things from the ‘90s like games, food items, and activities that all the ‘baby-boomers’ can relate to. With the soulful song ‘Aanewala Pal Jaanewala Hai’ playing in the background, the video is a collection of images of various things from cordless phone to kulfis to completely frozen top shelf of a refrigerator.

The clip also gives glimpses of activities which may be completely unknown to the millenials like mending a cassette with a pencil, listening to the radio all day long just to record your favourite song and many others.

“To fellow baby-boomers out there. Some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days,” reads the caption.

We only mentioned a few of the things, check out the video for the promised ‘heavy-duty’ nostalgia by Mahindra:

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

Posted five hours ago, the video has already garnered over 74,400 views and a beeline of nostalgic netizens. Here’s how they shared their moments of nostalgia.

₹1 each. I hope you must have tasted these. Unforgettable days. pic.twitter.com/bRJFgm3U7N — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) April 23, 2020

Parle will come back with this😊 pic.twitter.com/gLBpWRoYIz — ATK (@AmiKhairwar) April 23, 2020

That took me down memory lane! The one with the pencil and cassette is something only we can relate to! — Rujuta Rammohan (@rujuta_r) April 23, 2020

Probably Bryan Adams was right when he sang ‘Those were the best days of my life’. Though we can’t go back, we surely can crack a joke or two and give in to the nostalgia, which stories from that time evoke.