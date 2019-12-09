Anand Mahindra shares couplet, gives credit to Gulzar. Twitter ‘corrects’ him

it-s-viral

Anand Mahindra, just a few hours back, took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking Hindi couplet about the role of mobile in our lives. However, many are now pointing out that he apparently made a mistake while in the post and it has set Twitter abuzz.

Mahindra shared the poem and credited it to famous lyricist Gulzar and people commented that the lines are not written by him. It’s, however, unclear who penned down the couplet.

“Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device!” wrote Mahindra. (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it’s true that mobiles help us stay connected)” he wrote in the following lines. Alongside, he shared an image with the couplet and Gulzar’s image.

Here’s what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device! 😊🙏🏽. (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it’s true that mobiles help us stay connected!) pic.twitter.com/P3NTrQ0Z16 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 9 December 2019

The poem, when translated, reads that “I take better care of my mobile than myself, as all my relationships are confined in it”.

Though there are some who appreciated the lines and its intensity, there were many who tweeted that Mahindra got the name of the lyricist wrong.

