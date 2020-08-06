Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing videos that show people using innovative techniques that help simplify daily tasks. One of his latest shares is no different. A video shared by Mahindra shows a tractor being used to power a machine to milk a cow. The video has caught the attention of many and left several people on Twitter thoroughly impressed.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me,” the business tycoon tweeted along with the video.

He also asked, “Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Watch the video below and see if you figure it out:

Shared on August 5, the video has since collected over 11,000 likes and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Not only have people shared their explanation for the technique, many have also shared their reactions to the video.

They r milking buffalo by connecting tractor with Milk collector ! Something to do with creating vaccum but in this case how ? 😳 — 🐍R@J🔱 (@LoneWar17286589) August 5, 2020

Non-engineer, Motorcycle DIY enthusiast. They have replaced the Intake snorkel with custom pipe on which pipe is connected to the Cows Udder and the tap controls vacuum. Suction from intake milks the cows. Interesting but feasibility is questionable considering fuel and emission. — Ashwin Prakash (@ashwinprakas) August 6, 2020

Looks like a makeshift vacuum pump, they’ve rigged engine’s air suction/filter assembly to create a vacuum that is being used to pull a vacuum for milking/ operating the milking machine. That is certainly a good use of the available technology. — Ashish Tyagi (@tyagiashish1) August 5, 2020

Amazing!!! They have made a cattle milking attachment, some kind vaccum is being generated but with excellent calibration and control!!! Else it would be hurting the cattle... Wow!!! — Arvind Arora (@ArvindAarora) August 5, 2020

Tractor is a versatile machine. I have seen tractor being used for running generators in cinema halls and flour mills ( atta chakki) in rural areas. — Ravindra Prasad (@rprasad652) August 6, 2020

