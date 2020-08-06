e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch

The video has caught the attention of many and left several people impressed.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Anand Mahindra tweeted.
“Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Anand Mahindra tweeted. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing videos that show people using innovative techniques that help simplify daily tasks. One of his latest shares is no different. A video shared by Mahindra shows a tractor being used to power a machine to milk a cow. The video has caught the attention of many and left several people on Twitter thoroughly impressed.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me,” the business tycoon tweeted along with the video.

He also asked, “Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Watch the video below and see if you figure it out:

Shared on August 5, the video has since collected over 11,000 likes and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Not only have people shared their explanation for the technique, many have also shared their reactions to the video.

Another post shared by Anand Mahindra recently left people with various thoughts. The tweet showed a picture of a floor drain designed in a rather unique way.

What do you think about this video?

