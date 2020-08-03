Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:31 IST

Anand Mahindra, every now and then, shares posts which not just impresses people but leaves them with various thoughts too. Case in point is his latest tweet which is about the design of a floor drain. The business tycoon has shared an image which has now sparked chatter among people.

“I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that...” Mahindra wrote and shared the image. It shows a floor drain on one corner of a room. What has caught people’s eyes is the placement of the fixture.

Take a look at the tweet yourself:

I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that... pic.twitter.com/nFBOfrwjm5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2020

Yes, the fixture is placed a bit above from the ground level and that has now prompted people to share various comments. Since being shared the post has also gathered over 48,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered over 4,600 retweets and tons of comments.

Here’s what people shared:

Kindly turn picture from bottom to top then see actually it is a shower 🚿....😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Jdl8ceeLRb — Indian (@iAm30582273) August 1, 2020

This user of the micro-blogging site, gave an explanation behind the design which seen bizarre to many. They tweeted:

Hope this will give clarity to 95% people that we always have a wash basin near door. pic.twitter.com/IOpStrrY0F — Sunil Chouhan (@sunilc65) August 1, 2020

This is more clear 🛀🚰😊 pic.twitter.com/k9k89LUhOn — Sunil Chouhan (@sunilc65) August 1, 2020

Some shared images of not-so-great designs:

The stairs that lead to this washroom... pic.twitter.com/EsTCVqVcfC — 🙏RIP Legends🙏💐 (@PatekarHaha) August 1, 2020

Never give up ...when one window closes other will be open.. pic.twitter.com/qWkolQFnsc — Kesariya Hindu Vilayati (Atmanirbhar) (@aba_har_sang_hi) August 1, 2020

This My favourite epic design....🤩 pic.twitter.com/KKuTIB2If4 — ShalOm (@shalb18) August 2, 2020

What do you think of Mahindra’s tweet?