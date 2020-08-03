e-paper
Anand Mahindra's floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

What has caught people’s eyes is the placement of the fixture of the drain in Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s tweet shows a floor drain on one corner of a room.
Anand Mahindra’s tweet shows a floor drain on one corner of a room.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra, every now and then, shares posts which not just impresses people but leaves them with various thoughts too. Case in point is his latest tweet which is about the design of a floor drain. The business tycoon has shared an image which has now sparked chatter among people.

“I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that...” Mahindra wrote and shared the image. It shows a floor drain on one corner of a room. What has caught people’s eyes is the placement of the fixture.

Take a look at the tweet yourself:

Yes, the fixture is placed a bit above from the ground level and that has now prompted people to share various comments. Since being shared the post has also gathered over 48,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered over 4,600 retweets and tons of comments.

Here’s what people shared:

This user of the micro-blogging site, gave an explanation behind the design which seen bizarre to many. They tweeted:

Some shared images of not-so-great designs:

What do you think of Mahindra’s tweet?

