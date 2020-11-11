e-paper
'Are cats just wingless owls?' ask netizens after watching this video. Check it out

‘Are cats just wingless owls?’ ask netizens after watching this video. Check it out

This recording was shared on the subreddit ‘animal being derps’.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:06 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat.
The image shows a cat.(Reddit/@unnaturalorder)
         

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, then you may be familiar with the concept, ‘If it fits, I sits’. However, if you aren’t familiar with feline-nature, worry not. The phrase describes a ‘cat logic’ wherein kitties often squeeze their bodies to fit into small, uncomfortable-looking, spaces and sit there for hours, just chilling. Now, here is another video that shows the wonders of felines’ super flexible spines. The adorable and awe-worthy recording is a must-watch, regardless of whether you’re a cat person or not.

Posted on Reddit on November 10, this recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Cats are really just wingless owls”.

The clip opens to a shot of a person holding up a cat. They lightly twist the feline’s body, but the kitty’s head never turns.

Were you left bamboozled after reading the last statement? Wait until you see the video.

Cats are really just wingless owls from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share currently has over 29,800 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “It’s a meowl”.

Another individual wrote, “Actually owls are feathered cats”. To that, somebody responded, “Skycats”.

“That sweet little face,” proclaimed a Reddit user. Isn’t that furry little cutie just adorable? Somebody else similarly stated, “That’s too cute, such an adorable face, makes me wanna pet her”.

“LOL hey, Hedwig!” read one comment under the post, referring to Harry Potters’ pet owl.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | ‘Vibing and snuggling’: Cat enjoys music its hooman is playing. Check out its blissful expression

