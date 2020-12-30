Army doctors help woman deliver baby on train. ‘Proud of you,’ says Twitter

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:24 IST

The Internet often gifts us with heartwarming stories that are a treasure to humanity. One such incident has been shared on Twitter recently. A tweet posted on the ADG PI - Indian Army handle details the incident when two women captains from the Indian army helped a woman deliver her baby inside a train.

A picture accompanying the tweet shows Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of Indian Army 172 military hospital with the baby they helped to deliver.

“Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express. Both mother & baby are hale & hearty. #NationFirst #WeCare,”said the caption.

Shared on December 28, the post has garnered over 21,900 likes and more than 4,300 retweets. Netizens have lauded the efforts of the women with some encouraging comments. While some have congratulated them for their quick response, others have gone ahead to describe them as ‘sheroes’ of our country.

Bravo Captains. You are perfect blend and example of strength and kindness.



Our Army always comes as savior at all times and situations. Respectful bow



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 28, 2019

a soldier is never off duty, so true! #WomenInArmy 🇮🇳 — celestiallight (@dcemeterygirl) December 28, 2019

Salute Armed Forces. They are trained for any eventuality emergencies. This is what Gen Bipin RAWAT articulated. As Indian 99% are proud of bravery of Indian Armed Forces. From Baby care to border protection. A new slogan. Jai Jawan. — R. RAJAGOPALAN (@RAJAGOPALAN1951) December 28, 2019

How nice! Attagirl, ladies. — Kat Ithikkat (@Front_Gun) December 28, 2019

