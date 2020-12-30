e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Army doctors help woman deliver baby on train. ‘Proud of you,’ says Twitter

Army doctors help woman deliver baby on train. ‘Proud of you,’ says Twitter

A picture accompanying the tweet shows Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of Indian Army 172 military hospital with the baby they helped to deliver.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two women captains from the Indian army helped a woman deliver her baby inside a train.
The Internet often gifts us with heartwarming stories that are a treasure to humanity. One such incident has been shared on Twitter recently. A tweet posted on the ADG PI - Indian Army handle details the incident when two women captains from the Indian army helped a woman deliver her baby inside a train.

“Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express. Both mother & baby are hale & hearty. #NationFirst #WeCare,”said the caption.

Shared on December 28, the post has garnered over 21,900 likes and more than 4,300 retweets. Netizens have lauded the efforts of the women with some encouraging comments. While some have congratulated them for their quick response, others have gone ahead to describe them as ‘sheroes’ of our country.

What do you think of this incident?

