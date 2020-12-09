e-paper
Artist recreates Home Alone house in gingerbread. Watch

Shared on official Twitter profile of Disney+ UK, the video features award winning cake designer Michelle Wibowo.

Dec 09, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the gingerbread house.
The image shows the gingerbread house. (Twitter/@DisneyPlusUK)
         

Have you seen the 1990 movie Home Alone? The one where a kid named Kavin McCallister’s family accidentally leaves him behind at home while going on a holiday trip. If you’re a fan of the movie, then you may already be excited to see the gingerbread version of the McCallister house. In case you’re not a fan or haven’t seen the movie, the creation is stunning enough to leave you astonished.

Shared on official Twitter profile of Disney+ UK, the video features award winning cake designer Michelle Wibowo. It shows her creating the gingerbread house. The caption explains that it was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first movie of the Home Alone series by the same name.

Take a look at the video.There is a chance that the detailing of the house will leave you amazed:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 4,200 views. People shared various comments on the post.

“I love building ginger bread houses but the best thing we ever did was my sister and I smashing them with golf clubs for the New Year. Was so fun,” recalled a Twitter user. “That’s awesome,” commented another. “Definitely too good to eat! Beautiful! Just gorgeous!” shared a third.

What do you think of the creation?

top news
