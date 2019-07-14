Bali’s Gate of Heaven images are not what they seem. Here’s the truth behind them

If you search the hashtag #GatesofHeaven on Instagram, you will be greeted with many images of a serene-looking place. The place is Pura Lempuyang Luhur temple located in Bali, Indonesia. The pictures show two massive stone monoliths whose reflections are seen on what appears to be a crystal-clear lake located underneath the stone blocks. However, a tweet from editor of Fortune Magazine Polina Marinova revealed the truth about how those beautiful pictures were clicked.

In case, you are wondering what we are talking about here is a picture of the place. In fact, social media platforms are flooded with many such images.

Pura Lempuyang Luhur temple located in Bali is popular among social media users as Gates of Heaven

Marinova took to Twitter and wrote “Proof that Instagram influencers have ruined everything. My hopes & dreams were shattered when I found out the “water” at the Gates of Heaven is actually just a piece of glass under an iPhone.”

It turns out that though the stone monoliths are there, the lake beneath them is missing, rather non-existent. The lake is actually an illusion that is created by photographers by holding a mirror beneath a smartphone, reports Business Insider.

Proof that Instagram influencers have ruined everything👇



My hopes & dreams were shattered when I found out the "water" at the Gates of Heaven is actually just a piece of glass under an iPhone 😭 pic.twitter.com/oiahI5VCIo — Polina Marinova (@polina_marinova) July 4, 2019

Marinova’s post sparked reactions among tweeple and many shared their disappointing experience of visiting Pura Lempuyang Luhur temple. Check out what they said:

This was me 2 weeks ago in Bali. I was like, wait, where is the water? Felt so catfished. pic.twitter.com/w1THvDbx5u — Bathabile Amirchand (@Thabi_Dhiren) July 4, 2019

Thank you for your tweet. This temple is located in Lempuyang hill, Karangasem, Bali. The beautiful place to relax your soul. Enjoy your holiday in #Bali . I send you the original photo from that temple. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/UmRatNFtRX — Putu Sukma Kurniawan (@SukmaKurn1awan) July 4, 2019

Nice!!! We’re cool cheats!!

I myself have often fallen into the trap like a photo. And what was my disappointment when h bought tickets for these photos... 😂😂😂 — MBGBuzzer (@MBGBuzzer) July 14, 2019

And Instagrammers don't tell you about the long queues and hours of waiting 😊

This was 10 days back. pic.twitter.com/ygWctuiEoX — The Swacch Surgeon (@viswas_mr) July 6, 2019

True story, visited the place. Looks nothing close to what people put on Instagram — Chet (@chet_ag) July 4, 2019

The locals have been doing this kind of staged photography for quite some time, reports The Sun. Moreover, one needs to wait for more than two hours in queue to get photographed.

