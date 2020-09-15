e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bear sneaks up on man sleeping beside pool. Watch what happens

Bear sneaks up on man sleeping beside pool. Watch what happens

After a few moments into the video, the bear turns around and notices the man sleeping on the chair.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:34 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip was captured on a surveillance camera.
The clip was captured on a surveillance camera.(Facebook/@Dawn Bete)
         

A man’s relaxing time by the pool turned into quite a scary experience. A shocking video shows a bear sneaking up on the man sleeping next to the pool. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Shared on Facebook by Dawn Bete, the clip was captured on a surveillance camera. The video starts with a view of the pool. A person can be seen resting on a chair by the pool. After a few seconds, a bear sneaks up behind the man and walks over to the pool. After a few moments it turns around and notices the man sleeping on the chair. It then walks up to the man and sniffs his foot. Startled, the man jumps up which makes the bear flee from area.

“Matt was a little startled yesterday while taking a rest by the pool,” reads the caption by Bete. The man in the video is her husband.

However, the video doesn’t end here. Matt swiftly grabs his phone. Within a few seconds the bear is back again in the frame, curiously staring at Matt.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 13, the clip has garnered almost 500 reactions and more than 370 shares. While some were astonished to see the bear’s behaviour, many expressed their fear and surprise about the clip.

Here’s how people have reacted:

“I can’t even imagine!” says a Facebook user. “That is CRAZY,” comments another. “And Baby Bear said, ‘someone is sleeping in this chair!” writes a third taking a cue from the popular children’s story Goldilocks.

“Omg! Even after Matt startled and woke, the bear ran but came back in sight,” adds a fourth.

What would’ve you done in this situation?

