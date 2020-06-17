Bella to Bambi, people suggest names for adorable rescued fawn on Twitter. What would you name it?

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:43 IST

A tweet involving a kind hearted elderly woman and a rescued fawn has now sparked a chatter on Twitter. It’s one of such topics of discussion where you may love to take a part too.

Shared by Twitter user Major Pawan Kumar, the image is simple yet captures the spirit of humanity perfectly. It shows Kumar’s mother feeding a rescued fawn from a milk bottle.

In the tweet’s caption Kumar wrote that his mom rescued the fawn from dogs and brought it home. The little one is doing fine now. Then he urged people to suggest a name for the animal and also mentioned that they’re considering the name Buttercup.

In a following tweet, Kumar mentioned that they’re planning to release the deer into the wild once it’s stable enough.

Mom rescued a fawn (baby deer) from dogs. 2nd day at home. She is doing perfectly fine.

Suggestions for name are welcome, though we are stucked on 'buttercup'



Birthday wishes to @ParveenKaswan #wildlifefrommywindow #petsluver pic.twitter.com/MpJmqpvdyJ — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@pavvanchaudhary) June 15, 2020

This, however, is not the only animal Kumar’s mom takes care of. He revealed that, “She is keeping a zoo at home - one fawn, three bunnies, two peacocks, a dog, two cows, and a calf.”

From praising the elderly woman to suggesting name for the tiny animal, people shared all sorts of comments on the post. Some of the names people suggested are Gudiya, Harini, Fawny, Jerry, Bella, and Munni. There were also a few who wrote that the name Buttercup sounds perfect.

“Your mom is sweet sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mrignayani,” expressed another. “”Tweety’, if it gets name from Twitter,” wittily wrote another.

What would you name the rescued fawn?

