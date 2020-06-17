e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bella to Bambi, people suggest names for adorable rescued fawn on Twitter. What would you name it?

Bella to Bambi, people suggest names for adorable rescued fawn on Twitter. What would you name it?

“Tweety, if it gets name from Twitter,” suggested a Twitter user.

Jun 17, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rescued fawn and the rescuer.
The image shows the rescued fawn and the rescuer.
         

A tweet involving a kind hearted elderly woman and a rescued fawn has now sparked a chatter on Twitter. It’s one of such topics of discussion where you may love to take a part too.

Shared by Twitter user Major Pawan Kumar, the image is simple yet captures the spirit of humanity perfectly. It shows Kumar’s mother feeding a rescued fawn from a milk bottle.

In the tweet’s caption Kumar wrote that his mom rescued the fawn from dogs and brought it home. The little one is doing fine now. Then he urged people to suggest a name for the animal and also mentioned that they’re considering the name Buttercup.

In a following tweet, Kumar mentioned that they’re planning to release the deer into the wild once it’s stable enough.

This, however, is not the only animal Kumar’s mom takes care of. He revealed that, “She is keeping a zoo at home - one fawn, three bunnies, two peacocks, a dog, two cows, and a calf.”

From praising the elderly woman to suggesting name for the tiny animal, people shared all sorts of comments on the post. Some of the names people suggested are Gudiya, Harini, Fawny, Jerry, Bella, and Munni. There were also a few who wrote that the name Buttercup sounds perfect.

“Your mom is sweet sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mrignayani,” expressed another. “”Tweety’, if it gets name from Twitter,” wittily wrote another.

What would you name the rescued fawn?

