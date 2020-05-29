Boston based man ‘pours’ wine in the most unusual manner. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 29, 2020 12:43 IST

Whether you are a wine connoisseur or not, we can guarantee that you probably haven’t seen anyone pour their drink like this before.

This clip was shared on Instagram by VFX artist Kevin Lustgarten with a caption that reads, “#HelloFrom Boston! How do you say “cheers” where you’re from?”.

As the video begins, viewers come face-to-face with the stunning waterside view of Boston city, accompanied by some unfocused skyscrapers in the back. A bottle of red wine has been placed on the stone ledge close to the lens. Suddenly, a hand appears within the frame and places two wine glasses, upside down, on the same bench.

Another hand comes in from the opposite side of the frame and starts pouring the drink from the bottle in the space between the two upside-down wine glasses. Now, usually, the alcohol should just seep through from within the spaces. However, it defys what is usual.

Talk about being a VFX expert. Lustgarten’s editing looks nothing short of magic.

Since being shared on January 28, this post has been watched over 3.5 lakh times on Instagram. It has also been creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “Brilliant”. While another individual wrote, “This is so amazing, I’m captivated”. “Awesome,” read one comment.

This isn’t the first time Lustgarten has left netizens delighted with his editing skills. The Venezuelan’s Instagram account is filled with other such videos of twisted reality that may leave you feeling amazed.

What are your thoughts on this artist and his unique way of pouring wine?

