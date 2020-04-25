Man investigates strange noises coming from attic during Zoom call with friends. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:08 IST

London based horror film director, Rob Savage had been tweeting about hearing strange noises coming from the attic of his house. Months later, the filmmaker got a bunch of his mates together on a Zoom call and embarked on the brave adventure of figuring out who the culprit was.

The almost two-minute-long video was shared with the text, “I’ve been hearing strange noises from my attic, so I called a few friends and went to investigate”.

Initial hilarity ensued when one of Savage’s friends said “They might just be rats-but they may be mutant rats”. Another one of his friends had a Legally Blonde background on the entire time which made it appear as if Reese Witherspoon was a part of the hang-out.

Jokes soon subsided, though, as Savage climbed the stairs up to the attic. We won’t give too much away because this is something you should experience for yourself. Just make sure you aren’t holding any liquids, aren’t using headphones with the volume turned up, and aren’t faint-hearted.

I’ve been hearing strange noises from my attic, so I called a few friends and went to investigate… pic.twitter.com/CxmJAf44ob — Rob Savage (@DirRobSavage) April 21, 2020

That was one scary Zoom call, wasn’t it? But before you start calling the exorcist, just know that it was all a prank!

When they said ‘work from home’, they probably didn’t mean prank your friends using scenes from the 2007 Spanish horror franchise Rec. But we’re glad that this filmmaker did it anyway because this practical joke was ‘savage’ (pun-shamelessly-intended).

We’re just grateful for the Legally Blonde fan who added some comic-relief towards the end of the film. “That is incredible. How did you do that?” he asked.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the prank:

I screamed and my daughter and husband now very cross with me for scaring them 😬😂 — Rebecca Wright CDG (@BeccaWrightCDG) April 21, 2020

This is bloody awesome!!! 🤣🤚 — Stephen Collins (@BeingStephenC) April 22, 2020

One person asked if that’s the original reaction of his friends: To which Rob responded with:

Yep! I have very jumpy friends... — Rob Savage (@DirRobSavage) April 21, 2020

Apparently Savage originally tested this prank on his girlfriend:

Here’s the first time I tried the prank on my long-suffering girlfriend @iamkateherron... pic.twitter.com/eYE4uSb7CG — Rob Savage (@DirRobSavage) April 22, 2020

Who reacted like this:

But can anybody really blame her? The filmmaker’s brilliant editing techniques definitely scared the socks off of us!

What are your thoughts on this video?