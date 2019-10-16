Brave kid fights ‘huge spider.’ Hilarious video leaves people in splits

it-s-viral

In a video – which is equal parts hilarious and adorable – involving a little boy and a spider is the latest thing online that’s keeping people entertained.

The video, originally posted by Facebook user Frank McCormick, is now being shared by many across different social media platforms. The clip shows a young boy petting a Halloween decoration – a huge and hairy spider replica. Suddenly, the decoration pops out of its cardboard lair and startles the kid. Though temporarily scared, the kid quickly regains his composure. Then, quite swiftly, he starts throwing punches at the “spider.” He even grabs the head of the battery-operated replica – as if to teach it a lesson for scaring him.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Most were busy praising the kid’s bravery.

“Looks like he likes the spider, just doesn’t like being scared,” wrote a Facebook user. “This kid is savage! He’d probably be a good pest control guy when he gets older,” joked another. “He was gently patting it then he switched to gansta mode when he felt attacked,” commented a third.

I'm not taking it anymore. 🤣 — Connie Reynolds (@ConnieR57409714) October 15, 2019

Future Special Forces Operator. — Nathan (@VinTage_Nathan) October 15, 2019

Not today, spider, not today. — What's in a name? (@Rustygirl2000) October 15, 2019

