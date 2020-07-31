e-paper
Can you find the doggo in this picture? It may be trickier than you think

“I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes,” reads the caption of this post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:56 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture shows a bedroom.
The picture shows a bedroom. (Reddit/@shetarp429)
         

Are you someone who enjoys puzzles or games wherein one has to spot something in an intricately drawn sketch or a busy picture? If so, then here is an image you must see.

Posted on Reddit on July 31, this photograph has been shared with a caption reading, “I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes”.

The picture shows a bedroom. What is truly special about this image is the pooch that is hiding in plain sight in the picture. Check out the snapshot below to see if you can spot the cute canine:

I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes. from r/aww

Did you have any luck in finding the doggo? If yes, then well done. But if not, don’t worry. Here is a little clue...look for a little nose poking out from under the covers around the bed area.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 15,100 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this cute puzzle. One person said, “Sneaky snoot”.

Another individual wrote, “He or she looks very comfy. That or they were purposely playing a hiding game lol”. To this, the original poster responded, “Well it was raining, so I think he was using the blanket to dry off”.

“Took me 5 minutes,” read one comment on the subreddit. Indeed, this was no easy finding. Many Reddit users attested to that fact with one stating, “I also spent 10 minutes looking for your dog”. Somebody else declared, “Took me a solid minute to find it. Haha. Adorable”.

How long did it take for you to spot the doggo?

Also Read | Can you find the tiny lizard hiding in this image? It’s not easy

