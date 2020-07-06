e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Can you find the tiny lizard hiding in this image? It’s not easy

Can you find the tiny lizard hiding in this image? It’s not easy

This ‘find the lizard’ brain teaser may interest you.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:06 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There’s a lizard hiding in this picture. Can you find it?
There’s a lizard hiding in this picture. Can you find it? (Twitter/@Afro_Herper)
         

You may have heard and probably even believe that what’s scarier than finding a lizard in your home is losing a lizard in your home. You can spend hours looking for it in every nook and cranny and chances are it’ll still manage to hide after one alarming appearance. While that can be a terrible experience, this little ‘find the lizard’ brain teaser may just pique your interest.

This tweet shared by PhD candidate Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc shows a picture and simply asks you to find the lizard hiding in plain sight.

“Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo! But sometimes predators still see them. It’s important that lizard habitats have crevices and vegetation that lizards can seek shelter in. Can you #FindThatLizard?” says the tweet accompanying the image.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s see how long it takes you to find the lizard in the picture.

In case you’re not sure, here’s a tweet shared by McGee to help you on this journey.

Shared on June 25, the tweet has collected over 1,400 likes and more than 500 retweets. Several people have shared their guesses with the hashtag #FoundThatLizard in the comments section.

“’I am one with the branch. I am the branch. The branch is me’,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the lizard content I am here for! I #FoundThatLizard,” posted another. “Oh! I was staring right at it with no idea many times!” added a third.

A few spotted a dragonfly:

A few used GIFs:

Here’s the answer:

So, how about you? Did you manage to spot the lizard or did you have to rely on the answer to find it?

Also Read | There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you spot it?

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
China arrests top Xi critic, plans crackdown on political foes
China arrests top Xi critic, plans crackdown on political foes
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case
Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case
Time to revive democracy in Jammu and Kashmir | Opinion
Time to revive democracy in Jammu and Kashmir | Opinion
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In