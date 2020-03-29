‘Cat whisperers’ have lots of opinions about what may have startled this cat. What do you think?

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:53 IST

This, just over-ten-second, video was shared on Reddit on March 28. Posted rightfully under the subreddit ‘startled cats’, it shows three kitties peacefully sitting. However, just a few seconds into the recording, one of the cats gets unexpectedly spooked. It is unknown what scared this feline. But it must have been extremely creepy because, with a little wiggle of the butt, the cat shot right out of the recording frame.

The post, titled “not even sure what startled her”, currently has over 4,500 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

We were initially confused as well. Is this cat okay? Has it seen a ghost? Well, bless all the cat whisperers of Reddit. Individuals on the thread explained that the felines are playing a game of “cat chess”. The comment read, “cats not looking at each other, and trying to figure out what the other’s next move is”. It further explained, “the tails touched. The jumper felt the other cat’s flicking tail and decided to vamoose”.

Other Reddit users also tried to make sense of what may have caused the feline to react this way. One person said, “obviously, she was overthinking something, came to a horrifying conclusion, and went off to find something to make it go away”. While another wrote, “my cat stares at walls and corners of the house and our joke is that she sees the demons living in our house”.

For the sake of this cat mom, we hope her pet is only jumping to conclusions and not by seeing demons.

“She remembered something embarrassing she did in the past”, read one comment and honestly, who cannot relate? Sometimes mortifying flashbacks are even scarier than evil demons. One Redditor said, “I love this lion dog” and we agree!

What are your thoughts on this jumpy cat?