Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:20 IST

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, then you may have come across some pictures and videos of our favourite feline friends ‘working hard’. If you’re amongst those netizens who love a bit of ‘cats with jobs’ content, then this clip is a must-watch for you.

Posted on Reddit on August 27, this recording is almost 45 seconds long. “The boys working on a project together - getting a pencil out from under the door that they got stuck in the first place,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The film shows two grey-and-white furred felines standing next to a door. Both the cats appear to be concentrating intensely on the task at paw, which is taking out a pencil stuck under the door. The cats paw at the pencil from different positions and angles.

Check out the cats hard at ‘work’:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has accumulated over 9,000 upvotes and the numbers are increasing steadily.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the clip of the two cats ‘working’ together. One person said, “Please provide a project update”. To this, the original poster responded, “They walked off the job! Went on a ‘lunch break’ & never came back”.

“Gotta love teamwork,” read one comment under the video. Another Reddit user responded to this by stating, “Teamwork makes the dream work”. Now that a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

What are your thoughts on the video?

