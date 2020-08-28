e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

“Gotta love teamwork,” read one comment under the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:20 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two grey-and-white furred felines standing next to a door.
The image shows two grey-and-white furred felines standing next to a door. ((Reddit/@__coveredbridge))
         

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, then you may have come across some pictures and videos of our favourite feline friends ‘working hard’. If you’re amongst those netizens who love a bit of ‘cats with jobs’ content, then this clip is a must-watch for you.

Posted on Reddit on August 27, this recording is almost 45 seconds long. “The boys working on a project together - getting a pencil out from under the door that they got stuck in the first place,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The film shows two grey-and-white furred felines standing next to a door. Both the cats appear to be concentrating intensely on the task at paw, which is taking out a pencil stuck under the door. The cats paw at the pencil from different positions and angles.

Check out the cats hard at ‘work’:

The boys working on a project together - getting a pencil out from under the door that they got stuck in the first place 😂 from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has accumulated over 9,000 upvotes and the numbers are increasing steadily.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the clip of the two cats ‘working’ together. One person said, “Please provide a project update”. To this, the original poster responded, “They walked off the job! Went on a ‘lunch break’ & never came back”.

“Gotta love teamwork,” read one comment under the video. Another Reddit user responded to this by stating, “Teamwork makes the dream work”. Now that a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags
top news
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Trump
‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Trump
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI chairman
Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI chairman
4 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian encounter, 1 surrenders
4 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian encounter, 1 surrenders
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In