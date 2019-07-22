Chandrayaan-2 launch: ‘Billion Indian dreams take off’ says Twitter on Isro’s moon mission

Chandrayaan-2, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) second moon mission has finally been launched after the lift-off was aborted at the eleventh hour last week due to a technical snag. Chandrayaan-2 has been launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh today at 2.43 pm. The historic and highly anticipated moment is being celebrated by Indians across the world and people on social media cannot stop rejoicing the lift-off. #Chandrayaan2, #ISRO, #GSLVMkIII, #IndiaMoonMission are all trending hashtags on Twitter right now with people posting their reactions to the lunar landing mission.

Here are some of the reactions:

With tricolour headed towards the moon, today is without doubt a proud day for every Indian. #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO — Saini_Sahab (@prabhav_saini) July 22, 2019

This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO #gslvmk111 #IndiaMoonMission — VASU MSD🇮🇳💖 (@VasuMech77) July 22, 2019

Scientists & Engineers at ISRO have time & again made India proud with their technological brilliance



This time, we go one notch higher. We go to a place where no other nation has gone before



Thank you @isro! You give billion people a billion new dreams #Chandrayaan2🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Narayan (@Narayan99323839) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019

Several people are also tweeting using the hashtag ‘Bahubali’. That’s because Chandrayaan-2 has been launched onboard Isro’s most powerful launcher, nicknamed ‘Bahubali’. The 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) measures 44 metres in height.

#Chandrayaan2

GSLV MARK-III M1

Bahubali in its position 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/H3mDYwH2z1 — chanakya rao (@chanakyarao3111) July 22, 2019

India’s #Bahubali takes of! Such a beautiful take off. Scientists call it a copy book take off #isro #Chandrayaan2 — Rohini Swamy (@Rohini_Swamy) July 22, 2019

#Bahubali lifts off with #Chandrayaan2 !



Many many Congratulations to #ISRO, all the great scientists & team involved & my fellow #Indians!#India,is over the moon today 🤩! pic.twitter.com/TUpsno4c6R — priyanka banker (@priyankabanker) July 22, 2019

The mission has been described as one of the most complex projects ever undertaken by the space agency. Chandrayaan-2 makes India the fourth country to soft land on lunar surface.

