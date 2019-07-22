Today in New Delhi, India
Chandrayaan-2 launch: ‘Billion Indian dreams take off’ says Twitter on Isro’s moon mission

The historic and highly anticipated moment is being celebrated by Indians across the world and people on social media cannot stop rejoicing the lift-off.

The mission has been described as Isro’s one of the most complex projects ever. (HT File Photo)

Chandrayaan-2, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) second moon mission has finally been launched after the lift-off was aborted at the eleventh hour last week due to a technical snag. Chandrayaan-2 has been launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh today at 2.43 pm. The historic and highly anticipated moment is being celebrated by Indians across the world and people on social media cannot stop rejoicing the lift-off. #Chandrayaan2, #ISRO, #GSLVMkIII, #IndiaMoonMission are all trending hashtags on Twitter right now with people posting their reactions to the lunar landing mission.

Here are some of the reactions:

Several people are also tweeting using the hashtag ‘Bahubali’. That’s because Chandrayaan-2 has been launched onboard Isro’s most powerful launcher, nicknamed ‘Bahubali’. The 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) measures 44 metres in height.

The mission has been described as one of the most complex projects ever undertaken by the space agency. Chandrayaan-2 makes India the fourth country to soft land on lunar surface.

