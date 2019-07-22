Chandrayaan-2 launch Live updates: Isro moon mission to lift off today

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, will be launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, a week after the lift-off was aborted at the eleventh hour due to a technical snag.

The 20-hour countdown to the lift-off began on Sunday evening at 6.43 pm, tweeted space agency Isro.

According to ISRO sources, the 978 crore mission was called off - with 56 minutes left for the countdown to end on July 15 - as the rocket was not functioning according to laid down parameters. The lunar landing mission was rescheduled for July 22 after scientists corrected the glitch in the rocket.

11:25 am IST 7,500 people register online to witness rocket launch Space agency Isro will launch Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. More than 7,500 persons have registered online with the Isro to watch India’s heavy lift rocket GSLV-Mk III roaring towards the skies carrying Chandrayaan-2, reported news agency IANS.





11:11 am IST Chandrayaan 2 launch vehicle completed its rehearsal on Saturday GSLV Mark III-M1, the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 2, completed its launch rehearsal on Saturday, said Isro, adding its performance is normal. After aborting the second Indian mission to Moon on July 15, an hour before the take off, ISRO has said it would go ahead with the mission on July 21.





11:06 am IST Did you know? The Indian space agency Isro created an artificial moon surface so that its moon lander -- Vikram -- can soft-land safely and rover -- Pragyaan -- can move around, said a senior retired official. The Chandrayaa-2 rover-lander was tested on the artificial moon surface as the moon’s surface is covered with craters, rocks and duct and is entirely different from that of the earth.





10:33 am IST How Chandrayaan-2 mission will stick to timeline despite delay The July 15 launch was aborted at the eleventh hour due to a technical snag. Now, in order to catch up, the scientists have made adjustments that are necessary to keep in place a careful choreography of movements crucial to ensure the spacecraft does not overshoot the Moon, crash into surface or land at a spot not designated for the mission. “These are minor adjustments to the orbit and will not affect the mission in any way. During the initial planning of the mission, some redundancies had been introduced to ensure that the mission could be completed even if there were any glitches,” said an Isro official, asking not to be named.





10:23 am IST July 22 launch two days after 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing The July 22 launch of Chandrayaan-2 comes two days after the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon on July 20, 1969. American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans ever to land on the Moon aboard the Apollo 11 mission.



