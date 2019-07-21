‘Technical snags rectified’, says ISRO chief ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said on Sunday that the technical snags that forced it to abort the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission on July 15, have been rectified and the rocket is ready for Monday’s lift-off.

“All preparatory work for #Chandrayaan-2 launch completed. Technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. Today evening, the countdown for the launch will begin. Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in days to come,” (ISRO) chief K Sivan said according to ANI.

India postponed the launch of Chandrayaan-2, roughly an hour before blast-off on July 15 after scientists detected a glitch in the launch vehicle.

The snag had occurred when the liquid propellant was being loaded into the rocket’s indigenous cryogenic upper-stage engine.

It is the fifth time India’s second lunar mission had been postponed, but the first time it happened after the rocket had been assembled at the launch pad at Sriharikota.

The cancellation of the launch delayed India’s bid to become only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon. Chandrayaan 2 aims to land a rover on the unexplored Lunar South Pole.

