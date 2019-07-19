Google marks 50th anniversary of moon landing with a doodle

Google on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of man setting foot on moon with a doodle. Fifty years ago on this day, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had reached the surface of the mood.

On the moon, the astronauts set up an American flag and a plaque that read, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon, July, 1969 AD. We came in peace for all mankind.”

Their rocket, Apollo 11, lifted off the earth’s surface on July 16, 1969, and reached moon four days later, on July 20, 1969.

