e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Chatty’ ostrich chick Bristle’s adorable trill will make you happy. Watch

‘Chatty’ ostrich chick Bristle’s adorable trill will make you happy. Watch

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram to share the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby animal in question.
The image shows the baby animal in question. (Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
         

The Internet is filled with various types of cute animal videos. Such clips often leave people happy and with a smile on their face. Just like this one involving an ostrich chick named Bristle.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram to share the video. “Bristle is feeling very chatty tonight. Sound up to hear this ostrich chick’s adorable trill!” they wrote.

In the following lines of the caption they described how they rescued the tiny animal from one of the “bushfires that engulfed Tsavo in recent months.”

“As a full-grown ostrich, he will be a formidable bird. For now, however, he’s just a little ball of fluff. When he’s not running after (and chirping at!) his Keepers, Bristle loves to snack on sukuma leaves. We will raise him at our Kaluku Field HQ, until he’s ready to be reintegrated back into the wild,” they wrote and concluded the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 54,000 views – and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the animal.

“Adorable!! Never heard of an ostrich trill before,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bristle is adorable. Love hearing his trill,” shared another. “Bristle is quite possibly the most perfect name for this baby,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
2 arrested for beating Dalit man to death for touching their food in MP
2 arrested for beating Dalit man to death for touching their food in MP
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In