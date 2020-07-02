e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Clip of goofy orangutan trying to prank its friend is what you need to cure mid-week blues

Clip of goofy orangutan trying to prank its friend is what you need to cure mid-week blues

The goofy primate tries to prank its friend who can be seen sitting calmly while trying to inspect some leaves.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:35 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
. The goofy actions of both the orangutans will definitely cure any mid-week blues you may have.
. The goofy actions of both the orangutans will definitely cure any mid-week blues you may have.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Orangutans are said to posses tons of similarities with humans. And probably that’s why netizens are such big fans of the silly yet funny videos of these primates. Case in point, this clip of an orangutan trying to prank its friend while wearing a sack. The funny video is winning the Internet and guaranteed to make you smile.

Though old, the clip has resurfaced on Twitter after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The goofy actions of both the orangutans will definitely cure any mid-week blues you may have.

Originally shared by ‘Save the Orangutan’ in 2017, the clip shows a prankster orangutan with a sack over its head. The goofy primate tries to prank its friend who can be seen sitting calmly while trying to inspect some leaves. As the clip continues, the friends can be seen playing in an adorable manner.

Take a look:

Posted on July 1, the video has already garnered more than 25,000 views and tons of comments. While some affirmed that the clip was just a daily episode from their home in childhood, some even shared that the clip reminded them of their children.

Siblings, children or just a silly friend, whom did these orangutans remind you of?

tags
top news
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
TN custodial deaths: 4 more cops held, people burst crackers to celebrate
TN custodial deaths: 4 more cops held, people burst crackers to celebrate
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In