e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Clip shows man playing the keyboard by juggling tennis balls on it, amazes netizens

Clip shows man playing the keyboard by juggling tennis balls on it, amazes netizens

As the clip goes on, Peachock skillfully hits the keys with the balls to play a Christmas song.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Charles Peachock juggling tennis balls to play the keyboard.
The image shows Charles Peachock juggling tennis balls to play the keyboard.(Instagram/@charlespeachock)
         

The Internet is the best place to discover new talents showcased by people all over the world. And this video of a man playing the keyboard while juggling tennis balls on it deserves special mention in that category. You may find yourself saying wow repeatedly after watching the video.

Shared on Instagram, the video features Charles Peachock from Florida. A finalist from America’s Got Talent, Peachock can be seen juggling some tennis balls on a keyboard in the video. As the clip goes on, Peachock skillfully hits the keys with the balls to play a Christmas song.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on December 20, the clip has garnered over 32,300 views and many appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising Peachock’s talent, others found the clip to be really entertaining.

“You sir have talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “So when’s your next show because I’d definitely buy tickets to this,” commented another. “It’s funny where Instagram leads you but this is the best thing I’ve seen in ages!” praised a third.

Peachock also shared another clip showing his talents in front of a live audience. Check out the clip

What are your thoughts on these clips?

tags
top news
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In