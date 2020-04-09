e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Corona Heroes: Bhopal doctor lives in car to keep his family safe, wins praise from Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Twitter

Corona Heroes: Bhopal doctor lives in car to keep his family safe, wins praise from Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Twitter

Dr Sachin Nayak, a #CoronaHero, is winning Twitter over and has also won praise from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Dr Sachin Nayak.
The image shows Dr Sachin Nayak. (Twitter)
         

A doctor in Bhopal is winning tremendous praise online after a picture of him living in his car was shared on Twitter. A tweet posted by All India Radio’s Akashvani Samachar Twitter handle details how Dr Sachin Nayak, working in JP Hospital in Bhopal, has been staying in his car in order to protect his family. The picture shared with the tweet shows Nayak reading a book in his car set up with a few basic necessities including a mattress. Nayak, a #CoronaHero, is winning Twitter over and has also won praise from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Chouhan tweeted, “I and the entire Madhya Pradesh appreciate warriors like you who are fighting the war against #COVID19. If we all continue ahead with this resolve, we will be able to win this war sooner. Sachin ji, we salute your spirit,” he tweeted using hashtags #CovidWarriors #IndiaFightsCarona.

The tweet, since being shared on April 7, has collected over 6,500 likes and more than 1,000 likes so far. People have post a ton of appreciative comments on the tweet about this doctor’s act.

“Such people are our heroes, nothing can repay their sacrifices,” says a Twitter user. “Proud of you,” says another.

Nayak also replied to the tweet:

Several such stories of corona heroes doing their bit to fight against coronavirus are going viral. Case in point, this Madhya Pradesh cop who sews face masks after her duty for unprivileged.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tweeted that his wife Mridula Pradhan and daughter Naimisha also make masks for everyone at home.

Also Read | Corona Heroes: Meet the man who feeds hundreds in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown

