Corona Heroes: Meet the man who feeds hundreds in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown

Corona Heroes: Meet the man who feeds hundreds in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown

“What will there be if everyone dies?” Jain told Hindustan Times.

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Saurabh Jain distributing food packet. (File Photo)
         
Highlights
  • Saurabh Jain a Delhi resident who distributed food among hundreds
  • He is a businessman and has his factory in East Azad Nagar
  • He also feeds stray dogs and birds

Saurabh Jain believes in one simple thing in life, “live and let live.” This mantra has now encouraged him to take up the responsibility of feeding hundreds of underprivileged people in Delhi on a daily basis amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Since the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, there is a large number of people who have been left without food or shelter. Jain is determined to provide help to as many as he can.

Jain, who runs a garment factory in East Azad Nagar, has hired people to prepare food for over five hundred people daily. Be it Pulao, Chole-puri, or Aloo-puri, each day he gets different items prepared to offer to those in need.

The image shows food being prepared.
The image shows men preparing food to be distributed among people.
The image shows men preparing food to be distributed among people.

Some people visit his factory to collect the food packets and Jain ensures that they maintain proper norms of social distancing. He even hired a few delivery men to ensure that the food packets reach those who are unable to come to his factory.

The image shows the food packets being distributed.

It’s not just the humans that Jain is concerned about. Since before the lockdown, he used to feed stray dogs and birds. In fact, this 29-year-old man is feeding the animals for almost 10 years now.

Here’s a video which gives you a glimpse of Jain’s efforts:

“What will there be if everyone dies?” Jain told Hindustan Times and added that he will continue his food service as long as possible.

Also Read | Corona Heroes: Wives of CRPF jawans, couple make masks to help people fight Covid-19 in Bengaluru

