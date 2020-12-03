e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘December 2020 abhi baaki hai’: Smriti Irani reminds people the year isn’t over yet with funny minion meme

‘December 2020 abhi baaki hai’: Smriti Irani reminds people the year isn’t over yet with funny minion meme

Taking to Instagram, Irani shared a hilarious minion meme with an equally witty caption

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by Smriti Irani.
The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by Smriti Irani. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
         

If one has to explain the phrase “Umeedon pe pani pher diya” in one word, then “2020” is probably the best suited one. This year turned out to be very different from what people could have imagined and as we all know not entirely in a good way. Now that we are at the last month of the year, people are rejoicing that it’s going to be over soon. However, Union Minister Smriti Irani has a message for those who have already turned on their celebratory mode – “DECEMBER 2020 abhi baaki hai.”

Taking to Instagram, Irani shared a hilarious minion meme with an equally witty caption. “To all those smarties who are happy to see November 2020 go .... DECEMBER 2020 abhi baaki hai #WednesdayWisdom —— Don’t count your chickens until they are .. cluck cluck ... hatched,” she shared.

Take a look at entire post:

Her post soon became viral with many writing how they relate to the feeling. A few also praised her for her sense of humour.

“Where do you get this amazing sense of humor?” asked an Instagram user. “Me to 2020: ‘jaate jaate darwaza band kar ke jana’,” joked another.

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis, including Irani’s friend and producer Ekta Kapoor.

What do you think of the post?

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In