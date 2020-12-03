‘December 2020 abhi baaki hai’: Smriti Irani reminds people the year isn’t over yet with funny minion meme

it-s-viral

If one has to explain the phrase “Umeedon pe pani pher diya” in one word, then “2020” is probably the best suited one. This year turned out to be very different from what people could have imagined and as we all know not entirely in a good way. Now that we are at the last month of the year, people are rejoicing that it’s going to be over soon. However, Union Minister Smriti Irani has a message for those who have already turned on their celebratory mode – “DECEMBER 2020 abhi baaki hai.”

Taking to Instagram, Irani shared a hilarious minion meme with an equally witty caption. “To all those smarties who are happy to see November 2020 go .... DECEMBER 2020 abhi baaki hai #WednesdayWisdom —— Don’t count your chickens until they are .. cluck cluck ... hatched,” she shared.

Take a look at entire post:

Her post soon became viral with many writing how they relate to the feeling. A few also praised her for her sense of humour.

“Where do you get this amazing sense of humor?” asked an Instagram user. “Me to 2020: ‘jaate jaate darwaza band kar ke jana’,” joked another.

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis, including Irani’s friend and producer Ekta Kapoor.

What do you think of the post?