Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin helped by animal control officers. Watch

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:00 IST

With Halloween just around the corner, many are using decorations to spruce up their homes. However, these can also pose a problem as in this incident recorded in Montclair Township in New Jersey, US. A video shared on Facebook shows a deer that somehow got its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin. But thanks to two animal control officers, it was freed from the tough situation.

A video shared on Facebook by Montclair Township Animal Shelter shows the officers using a net to hold the deer in place on order to help it. In the post, they explain how animal control officers received calls about the deer and they reached the spot to help the animal.

“Officers Michele and Shaune captured the deer and were able to remove the plastic pumpkin and release the deer unharmed into the ‘wild’. Unfortunately, their net did not fare so well in the end,” says the post. “But hey, the deer is free!” they added.

Watch the video to see how the officers helped the deer:

Shared yesterday, the officers have received praise from people on Facebook.

“Great job! Oh the stories we could tell from Animal Control!” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor sweet thing” shared another. “Great job!” shared a third.

