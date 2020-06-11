e-paper
Delhi Metro’s sassy post about Twitter’s Fleets may leave you in splits

Delhi Metro used a punny play on words in their recent post on Twitter’s Fleets.

The official Twitter account of Delhi Metro posted an image of a metro train.
The official Twitter account of Delhi Metro posted an image of a metro train. (Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects people from all over the capital by providing frequent and reliable train services. Recently, they took to Twitter to show their funny side through a sassy post on the micro-blogging site’s new feature Fleets.

They posted an image of a metro carriage on railway tracks. The photograph, shared on June 10, is accompanied by text reading, “The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets”.

Herein, ‘fleets’ refers to the novel Instagram Stories-esq feature introduced by the micro-blogging application, Twitter. This innovation allows tweeple to post a highlight on their account that disappears within 24 hours. Other social media applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Snapchat, also offer similar technological affordances to their users.

Since fleet also refers to several vehicles operating under the same ownership, it looks like the Delhi Metro utilized a wise play on words in their tweet. The organization’s relevance and sass are now making people laugh out loud

The tweet currently has over 40 retweets and more than 800 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Absolutely and much needed lifeline of Delhi. When you start again? We are missing”. While another individual wrote, “Old is gold always.... Metro fleet can be old but traveling experience in metro is always new and exciting”.

Many on the thread similarly proclaimed their love for the rail services and asked when it will start again. DMRC also replied to these inquiries by saying:

What are your thoughts on this sassy tweet by the Delhi Metro Rail?

Also Read | Twitter’s new Instagram Stories-like feature Fleets sparks meme fest

Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, fire engines at spot
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
