Delhi Metro’s sassy post about Twitter’s Fleets may leave you in splits

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:40 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects people from all over the capital by providing frequent and reliable train services. Recently, they took to Twitter to show their funny side through a sassy post on the micro-blogging site’s new feature Fleets.

They posted an image of a metro carriage on railway tracks. The photograph, shared on June 10, is accompanied by text reading, “The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets”.

Herein, ‘fleets’ refers to the novel Instagram Stories-esq feature introduced by the micro-blogging application, Twitter. This innovation allows tweeple to post a highlight on their account that disappears within 24 hours. Other social media applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Snapchat, also offer similar technological affordances to their users.

Since fleet also refers to several vehicles operating under the same ownership, it looks like the Delhi Metro utilized a wise play on words in their tweet. The organization’s relevance and sass are now making people laugh out loud

The tweet currently has over 40 retweets and more than 800 likes.

The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets pic.twitter.com/8jZrx4OYgy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 10, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Absolutely and much needed lifeline of Delhi. When you start again? We are missing”. While another individual wrote, “Old is gold always.... Metro fleet can be old but traveling experience in metro is always new and exciting”.

Many on the thread similarly proclaimed their love for the rail services and asked when it will start again. DMRC also replied to these inquiries by saying:

Hi. Metro services shall be resumed as per government directions. We shall update the information on our social media channels. Thank You! — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2020

What are your thoughts on this sassy tweet by the Delhi Metro Rail?

