Home / It's Viral / Deserted roads to chirping of birds: Here’s how Twitter paints picture of Janta curfew

Deserted roads to chirping of birds: Here’s how Twitter paints picture of Janta curfew

“Birds are chirping everywhere. Almost a symphony!” shared a Twitter user.

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows birds on a rooftop.
Image shows birds on a rooftop. (Twitter/@iamZoomie)
         

“It’s 9:30 am all you can hear is sound of birds no noise of traffic nothing else this is so peaceful,” this is how the day started for a Twitter user who answered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe Janta curfew today. He, however, is not the only one who woke up to the nature’s symphony – and these tweets exactly show how.

“Birds are chirping everywhere. Almost a symphony! Wonder if they would not be thinking of us humans as a form of #Corona!” a Twitter user wondered and shared a beautiful video. Besides the greenery all around, the video also captures chirping of the birds.

Here’s another Twitter user who shared a post with a dash of humour. Though the image is just of some pigeons sitting on a rooftop, it’s his caption that has now sparked laughter from some. “Birds Association of India (BAI) has called an urgent meeting to discuss the sudden disappearance of human beings from the area,” the person tweeted.

Shared a few hours back, here’s another video which shows a deserted area dominated by tweeting of birds:

While on one side the beauty of the nature mesmerised people, others shared the eerie-looking empty roads. Here’s a Twitter user who shared such a video of Eastern Express Highway, Thane.

Another Twitter user shared a “silent serene view on a clear Sunday morning.”

People are also sharing other tweets besides chirping of birds or deserted roads. Take a look at how people are fighting the pandemic by staying at home:

A woman shared how she, along with her, son is supporting Janta curfew by staying indoors and also taking care of hygiene by cleaning their house.

Here’s another person who is using the time at home to catch up on some reading:

One person claimed being self-quarantined made them understand the “plight of animals caged in zoo.”

Here’s a video showing a little one playing cricket inside the house:

Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to Instagram to share a quirky cartoon to remind people to stay home during Janta curfew.

