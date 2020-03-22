Janta Curfew: Smriti Irani posts quirky cartoon on Instagram to remind you to stay home

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:25 IST

Not all superheroes wear capes - some just wear regular old pajamas and t-shirts and stay home when that’s the need of the hour. And it seems even Superman - a superhero with a cape - is doing his bit by staying home today. Well, that’s the message in this quirky cartoon shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The janta curfew, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is in effect now. In his address to the nation over the coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi appealed to citizens to stay home from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

In order to share awareness and drive home the message about the janta curfew, Irani posted a cartoon on her Instagram stories. It shows a woman asking Superman if he's planning to do anything to fight coronavirus. Superman, sitting on his couch reading a newspaper, says this:

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared this cartoon on Instagram.

The cartoon has been created by Digital Product Designer Nithin Suren and was also shared by Mumbai Police. “Sometimes, all you need to do be a superhero is to stay home!”

Sometimes, all you need to do be a superhero is to stay home! #TakingOnCorona



PC - @nithinsuren pic.twitter.com/KfbWg6qymN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2020

This post by Mumbai Police has collected quite over 3,700 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets - and counting.

Now, as the voluntary curfew is going on, #JantaCurfew is trending on Twitter with many posting their support. So how are you spending Janta Curfew?

