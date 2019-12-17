e-paper
Dog’s impromptu dance move video wins hearts on social media

The clip of the Beagle, named Bailey, exhibiting some adorable, impromptu dance moves in the kitchen has been uploaded by Wendy Berenguer, a resident of Florida, on her Facebook page.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A beagle grooving to a Puerto Rican track has been making quite a buzz on social media.
A short, fun video of a beagle grooving to a Puerto Rican track has been making quite a buzz on social media.

The clip of the beagle, named Bailey, exhibiting some adorable, impromptu dance moves in the kitchen has been uploaded by Wendy Berenguer, a resident of Florida, on her Facebook page.

In the video, the dog can be seen come running and breaking into a wiggly dance move; happily balancing the body weight on its two paws, as soon as the reggae music starts playing in the background.

It started off as a spontaneous dance, and then quickly noticing that it was being filmed, Bailey readjusted and renewed its twists and turns imitating the woman dancing next to it.

The dog stood on its two legs and swayed its head in rhythmic motion, merrily. The woman and Bailey could be seen showing off their joyful dance moves while being intently looked on by another house mate.

Beagles are usually known to be fond of attention. And this video proves nothing otherwise.

The video has been retweeted many times with people showering praises on the cute dog. So far, the impromptu dance video has been known to have gathered 1 million shares on Facebook.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

What do you think of this adorable dance?

