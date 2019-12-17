Dog’s impromptu dance move video wins hearts on social media

it-s-viral

A short, fun video of a beagle grooving to a Puerto Rican track has been making quite a buzz on social media.

The clip of the beagle, named Bailey, exhibiting some adorable, impromptu dance moves in the kitchen has been uploaded by Wendy Berenguer, a resident of Florida, on her Facebook page.

In the video, the dog can be seen come running and breaking into a wiggly dance move; happily balancing the body weight on its two paws, as soon as the reggae music starts playing in the background.

It started off as a spontaneous dance, and then quickly noticing that it was being filmed, Bailey readjusted and renewed its twists and turns imitating the woman dancing next to it.

The dog stood on its two legs and swayed its head in rhythmic motion, merrily. The woman and Bailey could be seen showing off their joyful dance moves while being intently looked on by another house mate.

Beagles are usually known to be fond of attention. And this video proves nothing otherwise.

The video has been retweeted many times with people showering praises on the cute dog. So far, the impromptu dance video has been known to have gathered 1 million shares on Facebook.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Dog said dance more, speak less pic.twitter.com/UBkgUf6ocm — Josh of the Creek 🌳 (@joshuamckn1) December 12, 2019

That's one cool dog. — Scott Murphy (@Curmudgeon2017) December 13, 2019

Dogs got moves like Jagger. #doggo — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 12, 2019

This is sooooo adorable😍 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 13, 2019

