Dog saves girl from falling into water, Twitter calls it a good boy

People are all praises for a dog and the reason will warm your heart. In a simple yet incredible video, a dog is seen stopping a little girl from stepping into a water body. Though the video is doing its round on different social media platforms, it caught people’s attention when ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared it on Twitter.

In the clip, the kid is seen walking towards the water body - which seems like a pond – before the dog drags her back to safety. Then the four-legged creature goes into water to bring back a ball, presumably belonging to the little girl.

The video was also shared by a Twitter user named @OrgPhysics on June 16 and has gathered about 1.53 million views. Additionally, it got over 55,000 retweets and more than 124,000 “likes”.

Excited tweeple showered comments on the post. While some hailed the dog as a “good boy”, others came up with funny ways to show their appreciation.

The clip also reminded some Twitter users of a pet’s loyalty. “Dogs are true loyal friends they will even give their life to save you from danger,” wrote a Twitter user. Another tweeted, “Pets r more loving and caring than human beings..!! Unbelievable!”

Check out some more reactions from netizens:

Wow 🙌 these dogs deserve more and more applause — fire star🔥⭐ (@salmanraaju) June 17, 2019

Put some respect and love for dogs😭 — Cassie (@CassandreGillot) June 17, 2019

Dogs are just amazing. — Frenchie 🇫🇷☕⭐⭐ (@shazzer42000) June 17, 2019

That dog deserves a pay rise — MIA (@7even10en) June 17, 2019

Goodboy! — Gordie Chisholm (@gbchisholm) June 17, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 18:25 IST