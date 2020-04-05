e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dog stuck in hole rescued by firefighters, but netizens have an important question

Dog stuck in hole rescued by firefighters, but netizens have an important question

A rescue clip shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department will make you feel relieved and thankful to the kind firefighters for bringing the doggo out unhurt.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:20 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 37-second-long clip shows a golden retriever stuck inside a small hole.
The 37-second-long clip shows a golden retriever stuck inside a small hole.(Twitter/@ScottsdaleFire)
         

Curiosity may not turn out well for cats, but it isn’t that good for dogs either. Case in point, this poor little floof who got stuck in a hole and had to be rescued by a bunch of hoomans. A rescue clip shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department will make you feel relieved and thankful to the kind firefighters for bringing the doggo out unhurt.

Posted on Twitter, the 37-second-long clip shows a golden retriever stuck inside a small hole while firefighters dig the earth around her. After a few seconds, they succeed and free the doggo who crawls out wagging her tail and shrugs off the dirt.

The retriever, as it turns out, got stuck in the hole while chasing her ball. “We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured,” reads the caption.

Check out the rescue video

The clip, shared on April 4, has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and more than 24,000 likes. While some showered praise for the firefighters who were present to help out the four-legged member of the community, others wondered whether the doggo got back her ball.

We sincerely hope the good girl got her ball back. What do you think of this rescue story?

top news
Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news