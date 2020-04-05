Dog stuck in hole rescued by firefighters, but netizens have an important question

it-s-viral

Curiosity may not turn out well for cats, but it isn’t that good for dogs either. Case in point, this poor little floof who got stuck in a hole and had to be rescued by a bunch of hoomans. A rescue clip shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department will make you feel relieved and thankful to the kind firefighters for bringing the doggo out unhurt.

Posted on Twitter, the 37-second-long clip shows a golden retriever stuck inside a small hole while firefighters dig the earth around her. After a few seconds, they succeed and free the doggo who crawls out wagging her tail and shrugs off the dirt.

The retriever, as it turns out, got stuck in the hole while chasing her ball. “We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured,” reads the caption.

We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured. pic.twitter.com/4suswCfNQt — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 3, 2020

The clip, shared on April 4, has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and more than 24,000 likes. While some showered praise for the firefighters who were present to help out the four-legged member of the community, others wondered whether the doggo got back her ball.

I fully expected her to turn around and stick her head back in the hole..."but where's my ball?" — Becky Lynn (@beckylynntalks) April 4, 2020

Thanks guys....what a good girl. Did she get her ball tho?? — b0ats&h0es (@BH0es) April 3, 2020

Classic golden retriever. Gets rescued from stressful situation, still can't resist urge to say hello to all the humans. ❤ — rain (@r_n_c_t_y) April 4, 2020

Absolutely heart warming! pic.twitter.com/O6vRR7oagd — Helen Despises Trump (@HaubensackMrs) April 5, 2020

Great job, guys, but please wear masks and gloves. We can't afford to lose caring people like you. 😷 🧤 — Joanie 🤚🏻🧼 😷 (@JoanieScruff) April 4, 2020

We sincerely hope the good girl got her ball back. What do you think of this rescue story?