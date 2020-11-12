Doggo introduces his ‘little brother and future BFF’ in paw-dorable video

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:04 IST

An Instagram-famous dog’s adorable video introducing of his little brother is winning hearts on the photo and video sharing platform. If you love watching videos of dogs and babies, this clip is sure to bring a smile on your face.

The video has been shared on the Instagram account called ‘hinckleyparks’. It features golden retriever Hinckley Parks and his baby brother.

“Meet Teddy Parks, my little brother and future BFF,” says the caption shared along with the video. “My Mom & Dad adopted this beautiful baby boy last Wednesday. We have never felt so blessed,” it says further.

In the clip, the doggo can be seen sitting by and staring at his little brother. A caption on the video reads, “The day I met my little brother”.

The video is sure to melt your heart into puddle. Take a look:

Since being shared on November 8, the video has collected over 20,000 likes and lots of wonderful comments from people.

“Congratulations Hinckley! You’ll make the Goodest big brother,” posted an individual. “Oh they will be the of best friends! Ours was! Congrats,” wrote another. “The sweetness of this brought tears to my eyes. May you be blessed all your days,” posted another.

The share also received comments from other insta-famous doggo accounts.

“Oh my heart… LOVE this so much… my human siblings are both adopted... so wonderful... congratulations friends. Hinckley you 2 are going to be best friends,” reads a comment. “Melting over here… the cutest! Congratulations,” says another.