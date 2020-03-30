Don’t want spoilers of your fav show? Don’t step out, say these ‘ads’ dividing Twitter

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:41 IST

Stranger Things, Love is Blind, Kingdom and Narcos - if you’re still watching or have any of these shows on your Netflix list, look away now. This article contains posts with spoilers from these shows.

No, we’re not trying to ruin your favourite shows for you. We just want to see what you think about this project by students of Miami Ad School who’re using spoilers from popular Netflix shows to urge people to stay home during this time. Because if you don’t stay home, what if you accidentally find a spoiler of one of your favourite shows outside?

Reading this article may ruin some of your favourite shows but can you resist not seeing this ‘campaign’ that’s dividing social media?

A Twitter user posted pictures of billboards showing spoilers from Stranger Things, Love is Blind, Kingdom and Narcos. “Netflix have completely smashed it out the park with ‘you should have stayed at home’,” says the Twitter user. Only, it wasn’t Netflix but students of Miami Ad School who are behind this.

The tweet has created quite the stir to say the least. Since being shared, the tweet has collected a whopping 2.6 lakh likes and more than 71,000 retweets - and still counting. The tweet has divided people - while some like the idea, others are upset about the spoilers.

“Em I’m staying home. So why am I seeing them too?” says a Twitter user. “Kinda defeats the purpose of your posting this on Twitter though, lol,” says another.

“I like the idea, but it’s kinda unfair to essential workers,” reads a comment. “This has to be best advertising to come out of the crisis so far. Love it!” says another.

The idea is the brainchild of fifth quarter student Seine Kongriangkit and recent graduate Maitithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo according to Miami Ad School’s Instagram page.

They also posted this video detailing more about the project. Spoilers alert:

“Don’t get me wrong, we knew it’s a beautiful idea from the start and that it should at least get a chance to be presented to an agency or best, the client, but our goal was to help create a piece of communication that could really make a change,” Chaimoungkalo told Forbes.

So what do you think about this? Evil, genius, or evil genius?