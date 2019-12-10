e-paper
‘Dude with sign’ is all about a man protesting about random things and it’s absolutely relatable

The profile has managed to tickle people’s funny bones with its witty and relatable content.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” says the profile bio.
“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” says the profile bio.(Instagram/@dudewithsign)
         

‘Dude with sign’ is an Instagram profile which is all about images which show a man holding a placard to protest about different things. And, the images are relatable for many. It’s because, the protests are about annoying day-to-day problems.

“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” says the profile bio. With about 8.3 lakh followers and about 20 posts, the profile has managed to tickle people’s funny bones with its witty and relatable content.

Here are some of the posts which may leave you in splits:

View this post on Instagram

now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going back to the kids table

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on

View this post on Instagram

@starbucks

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on

View this post on Instagram

@youknowwhoyouare

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on

It’s not just the messages on the placard but also his choice of location which adds on to the amusement. Dressed in casuals, he always stands at a corner of a busy street.

Almost all the posts have gathered thousands of views with hundreds of comments.

“He speaks the truth,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can support this 100%,” wrote another. “This dude gets it,” commented a third.

What do you think of the posts?

