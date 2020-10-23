e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Electric brush to horn: Beatbox crew creatively recreates different sounds in a hilarious way. Watch

Electric brush to horn: Beatbox crew creatively recreates different sounds in a hilarious way. Watch

The video features a French beatbox crew named Berywam.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the beatbox crew.
The image shows the beatbox crew. (Instagram/@berywam)
         

Have you ever seen beatbox videos? It won’t be wrong to say that most of them are nothing short of amazing. In case you’re yet to see one, let this be your first. Created using ones mouth, lips, tongue, and/or voice, this beatboxing clip will leave you amazed and giggling, all at the same time.

The video features a French beatbox crew named Berywam. It shows four people mimicking sounds of different objects. “What’s your favorite one??,” reads a part of the caption. After you watch the video you may find it hard to pick one, they’re all hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 92,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Quite expectedly, it received lots of appreciation from people.

“Love your humour guys,” wrote an Instagram user. “I saw this video 8 times,” expressed another. “Those smile,” said another.

There were several who simply used fire or heart emojis to express themselves.

This is, however, not the only video of theirs which has created a buzz online. Take a look at the others.

Captioned “WAIT FOR IT!!”, here’s another video shared by the group which will amaze you but also leave you chuckling hard.

What do you think of the videos?

