Elephant ‘hugs’ rhino, video may remind you of ‘jaadu ki jhappi’

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:46 IST

Remember ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ from the popular movie Munna Bhai MBBS? There is a chance that this video tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, featuring an elephant and a rhino, will remind you of that. In case you’re still trying to remember, let’s refresh your memory. In the film, the protagonist named Munna Bhai gives warm hugs to people which he refers to as jaadu ki jhappi’, and this elephant seems to be following that path.

In the 16-second-long clip, the elephant wraps its trunk around the rhino. It almost looks like as if the jumbo is hugging the other animal.

“There is something in a simple hug. It always warms the heart,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

There is something in a simple hug....

It always warms the heart💓



( Elephant hugging the rhino to warm your heart) pic.twitter.com/hBfEyhHbcV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2020

Posted on July 29, the heartening clip has garnered over 6,700 likes and tons of love from netiznes. “The most lovable creation of God. Moral of the story, let’s share love,” writes a Twitter user. “Pyar wali jhappi,” comments another. “Amazing,” says a third. “Aww! Cute and adorable,” comments a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?