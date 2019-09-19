Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019: US Army band plays Jana Gana Mana for Indian soldiers

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:17 IST

The rousing strains of “Jana Gana Mana,” the Indian National Anthem was played out by an American Army band during the joint Indo-US military exercise in Washington. The American troops played “Jana Gana Mana” on their trumpets on Wednesday, the concluding day of the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019. And, it was also captured on camera and later shared online.

Here’s the video of American troops playing India’s National Anthem:

Netizens dropped various comments on the video. Here’s how they reacted:

Good vali morning kardi 😍 — Poonam🇮🇳 (@poonam_indian) September 19, 2019

Masst. Almost flawless. Thank You. 😍 — NP (@nishchayapallav) September 19, 2019

Excellent job — Shyam Sunder Sharma BJP Membership 2019 (@ShyamSu34219455) September 19, 2019

Interestingly, Indian origin American soldier, Staff Sergeant Ranbir Kaur was also a part of the exercise at the Joint Base Lewis McChord that began on September 5.

“I am part of the 223rd MI Battalion out of California. I was born in India but was brought up in the US since 1993. I have been part of the US Army since 2003. Currently, I am at the closing ceremony for YA 19 (Yudh Abhyas 2019) and had a great experience working with my Indian counterparts. The best part of the exercise was that female Indian officers participated in it. That was great interaction between both sides. I learned a lot from them and look forward to working with them again,” said Kaur. She is also the first Sikh woman to join the US Army and started with the California National Guard at the age of 17.

Chinook and ultra-light howitzers have been acquired by India and both would be used during Exercise HimVijay in Arunachal Pradesh near the China border in October.

This is the 15th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries. Both armies jointly training, planning and executing a series of well-developed operations for neutralisation of various threats.

Also Read | Indian and US soldiers dance and sing in unison during Exercise Yudh Abhyas. Watch

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 11:10 IST