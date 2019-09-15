Indian and US soldiers dance and sing in unison during Exercise Yudh Abhyas. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:19 IST

Soldiers from the Indian and the US armies are presently engaged in a joint military training program Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019, says a tweet by Indian Army. It’s conducted as a part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, USA.

Since past few days, different images and videos of the Indian and US soldiers practising drills together have made their way online. However, it’s a recent video of the soldiers singing and dancing together that has created a stir among people.

Shared by ANI a few hours back, the video shows Indian and American soldiers performing in unison on Assam Regiment’s marching song “Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai.”

#WATCH Indian and American soldiers sing and dance on the Assam Regiment's marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during Exercise 'Yudhabhyas' being carried out at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in the United States of America pic.twitter.com/6vTuVFHZMd — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Tweeple couldn’t stop praising soldiers of both the countries. There were many who also commented that the video made them “smile.” Here’s how others reacted:

This is so beautiful. ♥️ — 🅳🆄🅴🅽🅳🅴 (@manaspratim10) September 15, 2019

Loving it😊 — Nirbhai Singh (@nirbhaisingh07) September 15, 2019

Smile all over my face after seeing this 😍🇮🇳 #JaiHind — vanshaj bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@iamvanshaj) September 15, 2019

A Twitter user even gave an insight about the song:

BadluRam was an unreported fallen brave during WW2. His ration kept coming in which helped the regiment when they were surrounded by Japanese in Burma. This is sung in his honour. His ration still comes to the regiment!

BadluRam, his ration, his legend, Long Live! — UTKARSH SRIVASTAV (@dipulala) September 15, 2019

Exercise Yudh Abhyas provides an opportunity for the armed forces of India and United States to train in an integrated manner, says a press release published on Indian Army’s website. Further adding, in the exercise both the countries ”learn from each other’s expertise and experiences.”

What do you think of the dancing video?

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 14:12 IST