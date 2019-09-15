e-paper
Indian and US soldiers dance and sing in unison during Exercise Yudh Abhyas. Watch

Exercise Yudh Abhyas provides an opportunity for the armed forces of India and the United States to train in an integrated manner.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The exercise is taking place at Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington, USA.
The exercise is taking place at Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington, USA. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Soldiers from the Indian and the US armies are presently engaged in a joint military training program Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2019, says a tweet by Indian Army. It’s conducted as a part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, USA.

Since past few days, different images and videos of the Indian and US soldiers practising drills together have made their way online. However, it’s a recent video of the soldiers singing and dancing together that has created a stir among people.

Shared by ANI a few hours back, the video shows Indian and American soldiers performing in unison on Assam Regiment’s marching song “Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai.”

Tweeple couldn’t stop praising soldiers of both the countries. There were many who also commented that the video made them “smile.” Here’s how others reacted:

A Twitter user even gave an insight about the song:

Exercise Yudh Abhyas provides an opportunity for the armed forces of India and United States to train in an integrated manner, says a press release published on Indian Army’s website. Further adding, in the exercise both the countries ”learn from each other’s expertise and experiences.”

What do you think of the dancing video?

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 14:12 IST

