e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Facemasks delivered to Mexican hospitals by drone to avoid human contact

Facemasks delivered to Mexican hospitals by drone to avoid human contact

Sincronia Logistica says it has used drones to deliver donations of antibacterial gel, facemasks, gloves, 3D-printed face shields and other basic supplies for healthcare workers.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:34 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
MEXICO CITY
An employee of Sincronia Logistica looks at a drone loaded with personal protective gear and other essential equipment for delivery at a public hospital, in Queretaro, Mexico.
An employee of Sincronia Logistica looks at a drone loaded with personal protective gear and other essential equipment for delivery at a public hospital, in Queretaro, Mexico.(REUTERS)
         

To eliminate the risk of contagious human beings, a Mexican company has launched a drone delivery service to get clean medical supplies to hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico-City based firm Sincronia Logistica has begun deploying unmanned drones to deliver personal protective gear and other essential equipment to public hospitals in the central state of Queretaro, north of the capital.

An employee of Sincronia Logistica loads a drone with personal protective gear and other essential equipment for delivery.
An employee of Sincronia Logistica loads a drone with personal protective gear and other essential equipment for delivery. ( REUTERS )

Mexican healthcare workers have staged protests nationwide over the lack of personal protective equipment. The drones help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus by allowing for quick, contact-free drop-offs.

“In addition to reducing time, we’ve also reduced human contact,” said Diego Garcia, director of business excellence at Sincronia Logistica.

Sincronia Logistica says it has used drones to deliver donations of antibacterial gel, facemasks, gloves, 3D-printed face shields and other basic supplies for healthcare workers.

Doctors value the service, said Juana Angelica Garcia, director of the El Marques public hospital in the city of Queretaro, the state capital.

“In a situation where you need medical materials supplied fast without risking the health of the people involved, drone delivery has become a comprehensive and sure-fire option,” she said in a statement.

tags
top news
CDS Bipin Rawat expected to be in Ladakh today
CDS Bipin Rawat expected to be in Ladakh today
8 police personnel killed in firing by criminals during raid in UP’s Kanpur
8 police personnel killed in firing by criminals during raid in UP’s Kanpur
CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to 8 policemen shot dead by criminals in Kanpur, calls for strict action
CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to 8 policemen shot dead by criminals in Kanpur, calls for strict action
Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight
Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight
Armed intruder arrested near Canadian PM Trudeau’s home
Armed intruder arrested near Canadian PM Trudeau’s home
US records 54,879 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
US records 54,879 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Tension with China may drive up private telcos’ 5G rollout costs
Tension with China may drive up private telcos’ 5G rollout costs
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In