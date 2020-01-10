e-paper
Fact Check: Did Sadhus take out a rally to support CAA? Know the truth

Fact Check: Did Sadhus take out a rally to support CAA? Know the truth

All of them were shared back in March, 2019, and indicate that the video was captured during last year’s Kumbh Mela.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The claim, however, is untrue.
The claim, however, is untrue.
         

A video with the claim that it shows Sadhus and Agoras marching in a pro-CAA rally is being shared by many across social media. The same video is being posted by people on Twitter and Facebook. The claim, however, is untrue.

“A procession of Sadhus, Agoras, in Haidwar in support of Modi’s CAA. No one knows where these people live and how they are receiving messages,” Twitter user Srinivasa Subramanian G wrote and shared the video on January 8. “No stone pelting, No Cruel slogans, No bus burning, No police Attack, No Pak zindabad, No public property damage,” the user further added.

The same video with exact caption was also shared on Facebook by many.

The claim, however, is untrue.
The claim, however, is untrue.

A reverse image search of the video’s keyframe on Yandex presented links to YouTube videos and tweets containing the same clip. All of them were shared back in March, 2019, and indicate that the video was captured during last year’s Kumbh Mela. Hence, it cannot be a pro-CAA rally.

Though the exact origin of the video is unclear, one thing is confirmed that it’s not recent. Hence, it cannot be a pro-CAA rally.

