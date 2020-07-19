e-paper
Five planets were visible with naked eyes on Sunday

Mercury is usually not visible to the naked eye, but if the sky is clear then it will be easily visible today,” astronomer RC Kapoor said.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Bengaluru
Jupiter, which the astronomer said would be the brightest object in the sky, will be close by Saturn in the western horizon and implored all people to enjoy the celestial spectacle. (representational image)
In an interesting event, before sunrise on July 19, five planets along with the crescent moon were supposedly visible to the naked eye, according to astronomer RC Kapoor.

Earlier, Kapoor also explained the event in detail before it took place.

“A unique phenomenon will happen today, in one night people will be able to see all the visible planets together. Approximately half an hour before the sunrise a bright shiny object can be seen in the sky which will be Venus. Near the horizon, the crescent moon will also be visible and close to it would be Mercury. Mercury is usually not visible to the naked eye, but if the sky is clear then it will be easily visible today,” he said.

“Mars will also be visible in the middle of the sky. Also, you will be able to see Jupiter, Saturn just a few degrees above the western horizon. Therefore, you will be able to see all the five planets together in the sky. No telescope is needed for viewing this, but if you have binoculars then it can give you an added advantage,” he added.

